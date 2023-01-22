At least 10 killed in mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WJRT) - At least 10 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred late Saturday night.
According to initial reports, the shooting happened near the area of Monterey Park's Lunar New Year festival that attracts thousands of people from across Southern California, and it is unclear how many people were still gathered in the area when shots were fired.
The Sheriff's Department has not released any information about the suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.
This is a developing story, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.