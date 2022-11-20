At least 5 people killed, 18 injured in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to police.
Authorities received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. and responded to the scene at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.
"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," said Castro. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."
In a statement on social media, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and thanked "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."
Police did not release details of how the shooting ended, but Castro said, "this was not an officer-involved shooting."
The location of the shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded at least 53.
Colorado has been the site of some of the most heinous mass shootings in US history, including the 1999 shooting in Columbine High School and the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora.
Police declined to speak about a possible motive in this latest shooting.
Club Q posted earlier in the day that its Saturday night lineup would feature a punk and alternative show at 9 p.m. followed by a dance party at 11. The club also planned to hold a drag brunch and a drag show on Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. The club's website now says it will be closed until further notice.
Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.
Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.
"We will be here for many, many hours to come," said Castro, adding that the FBI is on the scene and assisting.
At least five patients are being treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, vice president for hospital communications Dan Weaver said.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the nation's first openly gay governor, issued a statement calling the attack "horrific, sickening and devastating" and offered state resources to local law enforcement.
"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," he said. "Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.