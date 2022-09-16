Attorney arrested in 50-year-old cold case homicide of former Bay City resident

BAY CITY, MI (WJRT) - A fifty-year-old cold case homicide with ties to mid-Michigan appears to be solved.
A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of Nancy Anderson, who at one time lived in Bay City with her family.
The murder happened in Hawaii where Nancy Anderson moved to shortly after graduating high school.
In 1972, she was brutally stabbed to death in her Waikiki apartment and for fifty years, there had been no arrests, until this week.
Nancy Elaine Anderson grew up in Bay City. She had nine siblings.
She was a 1971 graduate of Bangor John Glenn High School, and shortly after graduating, she moved to Hawaii, living in a Waikiki apartment complex.
On January 7th, 1972, she was murdered, stabbed more than sixty times. A few years before she moved to Hawaii, her father Merle died in a workplace accident at Dow Chemical.
"That family has had some tragedies in their lives with their father passing," says Dale Vinson of Bay City.
Vinson grew up in the same Bay City neighborhood as the Andersons. He knew of Nancy's murder and it was just last year he did some research on the investigation.
"It was shocking to see that there was nothing going on, there was nothing going on, or leads or anything like that," he says.
This week, that changed, as 77-year-old Tudor Chirila was arrested in Nevada.
Chirila is a former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court there.
Honolulu police got a tip in the case last year and say DNA evidence from a bloody towel found in Anderson's hotel room linked Chirila to the fatal stabbing.
Published reports out of Nevada says Chirila was arrested on Wednesday following a suicide attempt, and his mugshot does show some wounds and a bandage on his neck.
He lived in Hawaii in the 1970s and was a University of Hawaii grad assistant.
Back in Bay City, Vinson was surprised to hear about the arrest.
"Who it was is a big shock, and its good to know somebody was still looking and they found something, someone has to be held accountable for that, and its good for the family too," says Vinson.