Attorney for doctor charged with assault at Saginaw Twp. abortion clinic says it was a 'set-up;

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It was all a set-up.
That's the explanation from the attorney for the doctor who is accused of running over a protestor outside of an abortion clinic.
That doctor was formally arraigned today, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
This evening, his attorney is speaking out about what he says actually happened outside the abortion clinic.
He says this whole incident was planned to put Dr. Theodore Roumell out of practice.
The doctor was charged today and is free on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.
The 87-year-old Roumell faces that one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a four-year felony.
It was back on June 23rd outside the Women's Center of Saginaw and Flint in Saginaw Township when Roumell was pulling into the parking lot and allegedly hit Mark Zimmerman with his car, breaking Zimmerman's leg.
Zimmerman and the other people who sit in the property's right-of-way refer to themselves as counselors, people who attempt to engage women as they go into the clinic, hoping to tell them there are alternatives and options to abortion.
Others refer to them as protesters.
A security guard has been present for about two years when the clinic is in operation, and a security guard was present when this incident happened.
For the first time we are hearing from Roumell's attorney.
Matthew Norwood believes his client was set-up.
Norwood says,"They come to his business and protest in his face. They don't let his car enter the property, they lie in front and in back of the car. He can't get out of the car, they attack him. He has had his nose broken before and his lip split by these protesters."
Norwood says a protester getting injured was part of the plan, saying "They knew they were going to get hurt, and as soon as they were hurt, they ran to their personal injury lawyer who is opposed to abortion."
Norwood is referring to Robert Dunn, who will represent Zimmerman in a potential civil lawsuit against the doctor.
We reached out to Robert Dunn for comment, but we didn't hear back.
As part of his bond conditions, Dr. Roumell is to have no contact with Zimmerman or, as the court papers state, other protesters.