 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Attorney General was in Bay County to discuss opioid crisis

  • 0

State leaders -- encouraging local communities to start spending millions of dollars from a nationwide 1-point-45 billion dollar opioid settlement.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - 

State leaders are encouraging local communities to start spending millions of dollars from a nationwide $1.45 billion opioid settlement.

Attorney General Dana Nessel sat down with the Bay County Prevention Network this week for a round table talk on the opioid crisis. 

Nessel says $85 million from a major opioid settlement with drug makers and distributors is being distributed across the state.

The settlement was announced in January.

According to CDC data, in 2021 more than 80,000 people in the U.S. died from an opioid-involved overdose.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.