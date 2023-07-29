Attorney General was in Bay County to discuss opioid crisis

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -
State leaders are encouraging local communities to start spending millions of dollars from a nationwide $1.45 billion opioid settlement.
Attorney General Dana Nessel sat down with the Bay County Prevention Network this week for a round table talk on the opioid crisis.
Nessel says $85 million from a major opioid settlement with drug makers and distributors is being distributed across the state.
The settlement was announced in January.
According to CDC data, in 2021 more than 80,000 people in the U.S. died from an opioid-involved overdose.