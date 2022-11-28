Austrian couple find forever home in Bay City through internet search

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple from Austria say they are now living the American dream -- right here in mid-Michigan.
And they say the internet is what got them here to Bay City.
A simple google search lead Rodica and Wolfgang Schliefer to Bay City in their dream home where they are now setting up roots, coming from Austria not knowing anybody.
But they say, this is the community where they belong.
"We played five times and the sixth year, we said, okay, this is the last year," Wolfgang Schliefer said.
The couple -- who met while working on a ship in Austria -- came across the green card lottery online. And after five failed attempts, the sixth time was the charm.
"I won!" Rodica Schliefer said.
First, the couple landed in Texas, but they say, it didn't feel like home.
Then, a few key search terms in Google -- including Victorian home, small town, by the water and within their budget -- and there popped up Bay City.
"Here the people -- all people -- are friendly. When you go on the street in the morning, when I walk my round, or jogging, the people, "Good morning, have a nice day," Wolfgang Schliefer said.
"It was all on the internet in the beginning," realtor Wade Eckenrod said.
They were connected to their Eckenrod by happenstance and made the 40-hour round trip trek to see a home.
"And so, they drove up here as fast as they could, they saw it for about 20 minutes, and they said we'll take it and they left. They had to get back to work," Eckenrod said.
Rodica Schliefer, a talented baker with a passion for food, found a job as a cashier but dreams of opening her own bakery here. Wolfgang, a former ship captain in Austria, has been applying for jobs.
"The great thing about Bay City is our community is incredibly welcoming and we're always here to support those who come to live, visit and work here so we're excited to have them as members of our community," president of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Magen Samyn said.
For now, the couple is excited to be exploring what they call their forever home.
"The feeling when we come here, I'm home. Really. I'm home," Wolfgang Schliefer said.
According to Census data, 1.8 percent of Bay City's population were born in a country other than the U.S.