Authorities are investigating the motive behind the killing of a Los Angeles-area Catholic bishop as community mourns

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&