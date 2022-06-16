Baby formula production at MI plant halted due to flooding

STURGIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Abbott Nutrition's plant in Sturgis, Michigan, has shut down baby formula production because of flooding.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the flooding came after storms and significant rainfall in the area.
The factory is expected to stay closed until it's sanitized and a third-party tests for bacteria.
Abbott restarted formula production less than two weeks ago after a months-long closure due to a baby formula recall for bacteria contamination. The shutdown was tied to a nationwide shortage.
The statement from the company provided details on the production and distribution of new products, which will likely be delayed for a few weeks.
"Once the plant is re-sanitized and production resumes, we will again begin EleCare production, followed by specialty and metabolic formulas. In parallel, we will work to restart Similac production at the plant as soon as possible."
To read the entire statement from Abbott Nutrition click here.