Baby who survived 2022 Saginaw mass shooting turns one years old

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) A year after a mass shooting in Saginaw, a family finds comfort in a little girl named Rosalina, the daughter of one of the victims.
It was just last week when a mass shooting occurred in Saginaw during a block party.
Two people were killed and 13 were injured.
The shooting happened about a year after the city's last mass shooting.
It came just after a party was wrapping up and three relatives were shot and killed.
One of those killed was a pregnant woman whose unborn child survived the shooting and turned one years old this month.
"Shes a blessing, she is amazing, she has been through so much and to see her, one years old and starting to crawl, its amazing," says Sandra Escareno.
Rosalina Buendia came into the world weighing just about two pounds.
Her mother, Laura Buendia was shot in June 2022, as were Laura's relatives, Rafael Campos, and Mariano Escareño.
All three were 24 years old, they all died, but Laura was seven months pregnant and her unborn baby survived.
"Its bittersweet, especially my sister, I see my sister in her, so having the privileged to take care of her and have her here with us, is awesome, its like having a piece of my sister here with me," says Escareno.
Escareno and her family are taking care of the little girl known as Rosie. Soon, the little girl will be moving in with her dad, Josh Tello.
"She's growing, too fast, I always tell her you have to stop growing up so fast, she is beautiful in every way," says Tello.
And while they care for Rosie and still come to grips with the gun violence that impacted their family, they are aware, that not too far away, another mass shooting occurred last week where two people died and 13 were injured.
"One of the people that got shot, I knew, she got shot in the arm, but she is doing good," says Tello.
"It's sad, and then not only that, but it also brings back memories for the families going through that, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," says Escareno.
While Rosie came into the world with a few medical challenges, she is doing just fine now. A family continues to recover, aided by the baby that survived.
"Definitely my motivation, she keeps me going every day, "says Tello.
"I still have my days, I still break down sometimes, but when I look at Rosie, it brings me joy," says Escareno.
The man accused of killing the three people, and was also injured in this shooting, Juan Mireles faces a trial in Saginaw County Circuit Court.