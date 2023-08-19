 Skip to main content
Back to the Bricks Main Event today following Friday's Cruise 'N Concert

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday was a big night for Back to the Bricks -- thousands of lovers of the classics strolled through downtown Flint for a Cruise N' Concert!

We brought you live coverage during our ABC12 Special presentation. The theme was the 1980s and people dressed for the occasion while Miranda and the M-80s rocked the flat lot on Saginaw Street covering some 80s legends.

The event wrapped up with a special fireworks show.

And the fun's not over yet! Today is main event day complete with a salute to our veterans and a military fly over. Later in the day, you can also listen to two free concerts on the Flat Lot.

