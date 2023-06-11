Back to the Bricks Promo Tour revs up in Indiana

Auburn, IN (WJRT) - It's an exciting week for classic car and truck lovers as the Back to the Bricks Founders Promo Tour revs up in Indiana.
The six-day tour began Friday with hundreds of cars lining up at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium in Flint.
The drivers traveled to Adrian, Michigan, then to Auburn, Indiana for two days. They'll continue on to South Bend before returning to Michigan to wrap up the tour in Battle Creek.
The special tour includes a route on all back roads. Drivers and their classic cars and trucks are also celebrated in the cities they stop in.
The tour is part of a series of events leading up to the Aug. 14, 2023 start of Back to the Bricks Main Event Week in Mid-Michigan.
Looking down the road, the next celebration will be the 70th Anniversary Corvette Party in Grand Blanc Township.
