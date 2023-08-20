Backpack giveaway in Flint offered fun, games and school supplies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The school year is right around the corner for Mid-Michigan students.
Some districts like Flint Community Schools have already begun classes.
Students got their hands on a new backpack and school supplies for free Saturday at Freedom Temple Ministries in Flint.
The back-to-school event included fun and games, including a bounce house all while kids could pick out their newest backpack.
Organizers say this event is all about giving back to the community.
The event also included free food and special treats like snow cones for those young ones.