 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Backpack giveaway in Flint offered fun, games and school supplies

  • 0

The school year is right around the corner for Mid-Michigan students.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The school year is right around the corner for Mid-Michigan students.

Some districts like Flint Community Schools have already begun classes.

Students got their hands on a new backpack and school supplies for free Saturday at Freedom Temple Ministries in Flint.

The back-to-school event included fun and games, including a bounce house all while kids could pick out their newest backpack.

Organizers say this event is all about giving back to the community.

The event also included free food and special treats like snow cones for those young ones.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.