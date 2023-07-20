Bad road forces some Gladwin County residents to transport garbage to main roads

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Poor maintenance of a private road in Gladwin County is causing a bit of a stink.
Taking out the trash in the Albright Shores area is becoming a bit of a chore for residents on a private road.
The waste management company says the road is not safe.
Residents who live along a particular road have to somehow get their garbage carts to a county road, which for some people can be quite a distance.
"It's a frustration," says Billings Township Supervisor Tim Mester.
That frustration is mounting in, on and around a few garbage bins on Denton Creek Road near Albright Shores.
The problem is that a portion of the private road is in bad shape, so bad that for safety concerns, Republic Services, which picks up the garbage won't let its truck go down the road.
So, people living here don't have the convenience of setting their garbage bin in front of their home.
"Bring it out to the end of their road, to the nearest county road or they can take it to the township hall and put it in the dumpster there," says Mester.
He says the township can't use general budget funds to fix the road. The property owners would have to request a special assessment to get some work done.
"51 percent of the people have to petition us to start the process," Mester says.
So far that hasn't happened. We've heard from people who live in the area, upset they have to take their trash to a main road, or are upset that some people are just leaving the garbage in front of their homes. Mercer says there aren't any health concerns yet.
"I am not aware of any but any time you have household refuse collecting outside, it opens up that possibility," he says.
Republic Service says it has requested that residents place their carts on the paved route at the end of the street, but only a few have done so thus far.
Garbage day here was Tuesday, and it appears more people are getting their rubbish to a main road.
"It's got to a be a huge inconvenience, I get it, we would like to do more," Mester days.
It's not clear how long that particular garbage has been sitting in front of a few of those homes, but one person who lives in that area believes its more than 50 days.