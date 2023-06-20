Barrier-free camp in Pinconning gets upgrade with adaptive playground

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - A local barrier-free camp for individuals with disabilities, just got an upgrade!
A recent ribbon cutting on a new playground happened at Camp Fish Tales in Pinconning in northern Bay County.
Our Sheryl Coonan introduces us to some campers -- who are having the time of their lives with a schedule that's fully booked.
The camp offers so much to campers including the new adaptive playground which cost $352,000 and was made possible both through community donations and grand funding.
"I do fishing, bow and arrow and sometimes rock climbing and swinging," one camper said.
"Just the experience this is my second year here," another camper told us.
There's a lot on the agenda and prior to the new update the playground was mulch covered and had just four pieces of equipment.
For the independence of the campers and the safety of the campers, we wanted rubber matting instead so they could independently go from one piece of equipment to another, and we added eight pieces of equipment, as well," Executive Director of Camp Fish Tales Shannon Forshee said.
And this helps to overcome barriers even more.
"People that are in wheelchairs or may have braces or use a walker, they're able to go from one piece of equipment to another," she said.
One camper tells us he likes to fish and he just caught a bass!
There are 10 sessions in the summer that are overnight for five and a half days and leaders say it's a fun break for the campers, but also a break for caregivers as well.
"It serves as a reprieve for those caregivers, and it's very, very important," Forshee said.
When they aren't swimming and boating and or fishing or fishing or doing arts and crafts or participating in the talent show, they are busy making lifelong friends.
Camp Fish Tales is still hiring camp counselors -- learn more here: https://campfishtales.org