Bars were the place to be ahead of the U of M/MSU game

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Prior to the big game, local businesses were booming throughout the night with sports bars acting as the place to be.

Fans from both sides showed their school pride at Kickers Sports Bar and Grill in Flint.

The place was packed with Wolverine and Spartan fans. Because, after all, watching the game is better with friends...even if they are strangers rooting for the opposite team.

Employees tell us game days help to boost the bar's bottom line,

which is needed following the tough economic times during the Covid crisis.

