Bay Arenac ISD Career Center recognized with highest honor

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay Arenac ISD Skills Center being nationally recognized with the highest honor bestowed by SkillsUSA, an organization that champions the skilled trades.
The Career Center was recently named one of 23 chapters to achieve Model of Excellence status out of 13,000 chapters nationwide--and the first in Michigan's history!
Leaders at the Skills Center say that this recognition really goes to not only to staff and teachers but especially to the students who have worked so hard for this honor.
"I just love the career center, it's completely different from the high school environment," student Avery Lupisella said.
Lupisella is an 11th grader at John Glenn High School and is studying law enforcement at the Center.
She also serves as co-president of Bay Arenac ISD's SkillsUSA chapter -- and is proud of the recent recognition -- the first of its kind in the center's 50-year history.
"We worked really hard this year especially with the food drive and the toy drive and helping others, and it's a huge achievement for the career center itself to move up from the gold distinction to the national recognition," she said.
12th grader at Bay City Central High Brooklyn Gillard is studying graphics and printing communications at the center and is also the chapter secretary.
"Coming here you're learning your life skills that you're going to use for the rest of your life no matter what," she said.
From programs focused on agriculture to culinary arts to health science and manufacturing, Career Center Counselor David Urlaub says the honor is a big deal.
"This is the first in the history of Michigan that anyone has achieved this status," he said.
SkillsUSA's goal is to ensure America has a skilled workforce -- and the skills learned along the way are priceless to the students.
"No matter what job you go into, you're going to need to know how to interview and you're going to need to know how to talk to people well and that's what we learn here, we learn how to live in the real world," Gillard said.
The next step in the competition will take place in August in Atlanta -- where Skills-USA will name the top three chapters in the nation.