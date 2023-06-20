Bay City bar that burned down in April hopes to reopen next summer

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A bar in Bay City plans to reopen after being destroyed by a fire in April.

Mode's Tavern announced that they hope to reopen near E. Vermont St. and N. Walnut St, about a block from the old location.

They have a goal to reopen next summer.

According to a Facebook post, Mode's Tavern hopes to build a two-floor bar with a rooftop bar. They add that they have cleared some of the major hurdles in building their new bar.

On Apr. 4, The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded around 10 a.m., when witnesses reported smoke was coming out of the back of the building that houses Mode's Tavern and JR's All-Star Haircuts for Men.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The owners say they want to create a unique year-round experience for visitors, including the possibility of a two-story building with a rooftop bar.