Bay City Central High School closed Monday due to threat

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City Central High School is closed on Monday because of a reported threat.
On Facebook Monday morning, Bay City Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Bigelow said another threatening note was discovered, raising concerns about the safety and security of the school's community.
"As you may recall, we had to cancel classes on Friday after a similar incident, and we would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. We have been working closely with local law enforcement and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter and ensure the necessary precautions are taken."
The district also said all school activities, including extracurricular events and after-school programs, were canceled for Monday.
