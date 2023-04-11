Bay City Central High to house comprehensive health center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An on-site healthcare facility is coming to a mid-Michigan high school.
The facility is grant-funded and will mimic a doctor's office and is in the works at Bay City Central High School.
The school-based health center will be just like having a doctor's office at the campus at Bay City Central and ABC12 learned the impact it will have on the community is a trickle-down effect.
"This is huge for the Bay City Central community and for Bay City itself," Bay City Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
In partnership with the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, the state-of-the-art adolescent health center will offer primary and preventive care, comprehensive health assessments, vision and hearing screenings, medication management, immunizations, and mental health care.
"When you think about when you can normally go to the doctor, it means taking time off from school, it means the parent having to take time off from work and all those services will be provided here for the students during the school day," Bigelow said.
The ideas is that healthy kids are better learners and more successful with better attendance, but even more serious issues can be detected. and addressed like they have at similar facilities in Saginaw County.
"We find out that they may be homeless, they may not have any food, they may have a serious medical condition," Senior Vice President at Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Angelia Williams said.
And parents in the district are equally excited about what the facility means to families -- in terms of convenience.
"They will be able to be dismissed from class and possibly go right back to class and not miss a beat," district parent Barbara Seifferly said.
"Our belief is healthy students make better learners. At Saginaw High during the first few years, we were impactful on reducing the truancy rate by one third," Williams said.
Leaders say the health center should be open by the beginning of the year next year.
The facility will service not just students, but five- to 21-year-olds in the community.
Currently, leaders are working to find the right spot at the school for it and look to hire contractors soon.