Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon.
However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge.
At the latest meeting on the Liberty and Independence Bridges, city commissioners asked for changes and tolling is one of the main reasons.
The Independence Bridge was originally supposed to be demolished and completely rebuilt but is now just getting a rehab. That combined with some questionable language is what lead city commissioners to send agreements back to city staff.
"There were some provisions that the commission negotiated with the United Bridge Partners and Bay City Bridge Partners that included documents that allowed for residents that are under the Federal Poverty Standards, they would not have to be charged for crossing over the bridge, so we wanted to make sure that that was intact," Bay City Commission President Christopher Girard said.
Concerns also involved language that could allow lease holders to revoke certain tolling exceptions for municipal vehicles and Bay City school buses if the agreement changes hands at any point over the next 75 years.
"What's done now has a lasting impact on our community," Girard said.
If the lease agreement is approved, the documents would allow for United Bridge Partners and its subsidiary Bay City Bridge Partners to enter into its lease for the Independence Bridge, which will now be rehabilitated instead of rebuilt due to inflation and supply chain issues.
"I'm just hoping that at this point the original estimation that the Independence is a bridge is failing was just an overhype to try and push a project and that's not a great situation but is best case for what is coming through at this point," Bay City resident and Founder of the Facebook page Get Accountable Bay City said.
Commissioner Girard said commissioners have been given assurances that the bridge rehabilitation will meet all safety standards and will be just as good as a new bridge.
The amended agreement will be presented to Bay City commissioners on December 19.
Regardless of this agreement, the Liberty Bridge is still slated to open by end of year.