Bay City crime mapping tool keeps residents informed of incidents

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As crime in local communities continues to occur, many leaders are looking for ways to better inform the public of what's happening.
In Bay City, they are putting the same technology used by law enforcement into the hands of the public.
The new crime tool platform rolled out by the Bay City Public Safety Department aims to connect community members with law enforcement and also allows people in the community to stay informed and make better decisions about safety.
The Community Crime Map platform is a quick and easy way for people to see what crimes have taken place in their neighborhoods.
Captain Nathan Webster said that a version of the tool existed in the past, but has been unavailable for the past two years due to a switch in records management systems.
He said that residents should take advantage of it by signing up for alerts as criminal activity occurs in certain areas.
“I think it's going to help the community. I think people want to know what's happening and where things are happening,” said Bay City resident Michael Aide.
The department hopes the tool will improve communication between the public and law enforcement by letting people submit anonymous tips.
“All the eyes in the community to help the policemen, I think that would be a wonderful idea and an asset to the community,” said Bay City resident Connie Gatza.
Though the city is seeing an overall decrease in crime according to Webster, it's initiatives like these that are helping people in the community feel safe.
“It will give people looking to move to Bay City a better idea, and it will also help people living here to know what's going on,” said Aide.
How does it work? Simply enter an address or city and a map populates with icons that open to reveal what type of crime took place and the general area.
Incidents fall under various categories including assault, burglary, theft and more.
Users can filter by date, event type, offender data and other criteria and incidents are added to the system within a day or two of when they happen.
“People have to be alert because you never know where it's coming from. We lock our doors all day long,” said Gatza.
We're told the software is another level of transparency by the Bay City Department and shows what officers are doing every day and what types of calls they go on.
