Bay City family escapes fire thanks to smoke alarm

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan has seen two fatal fires in two weeks, both in Flint. Today in Bay City, a young family is safe after a fire broke out in their home thanks to a smoke detector.
The 27-year-old mother and her daughter told firefighters that the sound of their smoke alarms woke them early Wednesday morning, giving them enough time to get out safely.
ABC12's Kent Davis spent the day in Bay City - Kent - what can you tell us about the Bay City fire?
Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Curradisaid in a statement that this fire spread quickly within minutes of their arrival and that the family might have been trapped inside if not for this life-saving wake-up call.
It was a fire that burned so hot, it stripped two sides of the home down to lumber. On the ground sit the charred and melted remains of the siding.
Candace Stepanski lives across the street. She says she could only pray as flames overtook the house.
"I never interacted with them, but I saw them. And I knew they were from that house. And I would have felt terrible if they were gone. It could have been so much worse," she said.
Stepanski soon learned that the family escaped, thanks to an early warning from their home's smoke detectors.
Bay City Battalion Chief Randy Case said firefighters have similar worries on their way to a call.
"Until then, you get pretty anxious. It's a whole different mode of operations when you're going in to do a full-on rescue," he explained.
Case added the crew felt very relieved to see the family escape their home.
"To hear that it was successful, the family exited without any issues and it was all due to a working smoke detector in the home, that's a good feeling," he said.
Stepanski said she appreciates her own alarms far more now, and she encourages everyone to take good care of them.
"They're there for a reason. People should use them. Just don't let them- because the battery dies or they take the battery out and forget about it. Put it in. Because it does save lives," she said.
Like other fire departments, Bay City has both smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide detectors for families in need and they'll also help people install them at no cost.