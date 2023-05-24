Bay City fifth grader gives back with money generated through rummage sales

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A little girl with a heart of gold -- and raising money through rummages sales for those in need.
The Bay City fifth grader helped support the college dreams of a local senior.
While most 10-year-olds would think about a pair of shoes they want or a special toy they want if they have extra money, Dalia Boyle has a heart that wants to give back to others and as ABC12 learned, she's been doing it from a young age.
"I think it started when I was about six," fifth grader at Bangor West Dalia Boyle said.
We first introduced you to Boyle two years ago when she was raising funds for a mid-Michigan flood victim.
Now, she just presented a John Glenn High senior with a $1,000 college scholarship!
"It's important to me because not only does it make me feel good, but it helps people in need," Boyle said.
From helping flood victims at home to those affected by devastating hurricanes in Florida to charitable holiday efforts -- Boyle and her grandmother Mary Mcguire-Kolak give back all by way of money generated from their rummage sales.
"It's going to help pay for my tuition, so I don't have to take out so many loans and that's so helpful," John Glenn High senior Carah McCrum said.
McCrum's essay was selected by Daliah's class at Bangor West and a goal of Dalia and her grandmother is to get more kids involved in charitable efforts like theirs, which they've coined Young Heroes.
"And it just hit me--why don't I nurture this generosity she has and this love and kindness for other people," Mcguire-Kolak said.
She noticed right away that Dalia had an altruistic heart and a true desire to help others.
"Dalia lights up when these people thank her for giving them money or thinking about them - she lights up like Christmas morning," she said.
"She has the kindest heart and the best spirit you could ever hope for," Dalia's mother Ashlee Taylor said.
And Dalia's message to the world?
"It's not all about you. You want to give back in some way and I've already gotten so much there's nothing else I really need. I have family, I have love and I can give everything else away," she said.
Dalia, her mom and her grandma tell us they hope to start an official nonprofit down the road.