Bay City man advocates amid woman's need for lifesaving kidney

LINWOOD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man is on a mission to save as many kids -- and adults -- who need kidneys as he can.
ABC12 learned about the Kidneys for Kids effort and the story of a local woman in desperate need of a lifesaving kidney.
Brian Martindale, Executive Director of Kidneys for Kids, traveled 7,000 miles this summer with a goal of getting 100 kidneys for 100 kids. But his mission is to help anybody, even adults, in need of a kidney.
"I was diagnosed with end stage renal disease," Bay City resident Debra Philipp said.
On the heels of a bladder cancer diagnosis in 2020, Philipp learned about her end stage kidney failure.
Thankfully, the cancer was removed but she now undergoes dialysis treatments three times a week to stay alive and was put on University of Michigan Hospital's transplant list in July.
She and her husband, Bubba, miss riding motorcycles together and are praying their daughter April will be a match. Philipp says the gift of an organ is different when you donate as a living person.
"So many people are organ donors on their drivers' licenses and that is great but to be a living donor is even better because then you can see the results of what you've done," she said.
Bubba owns Bubba's Tri-City Cycle in Linwood and together they support local organizations like Camp Fishtales. But now, they're looking for support by way of a kidney match.
"It's very hard on their bodies, dialysis, I know it saves her life but it's very hard on the heart, everything," Bubba Philipp said.
Martindale was inspired after donating a lifesaving kidney to a 10-year-old girl 10 years ago.
"It's like I've been given more than I gave," Martindale said.
Martindale began his Driving for Life mission last year and this summer traveled 7,000 miles across the country to spread the word about kidney donation and financially assist families who have a child going through transplant, while also recruiting 100 kidneys for 100 kids.
But he also advocates for adults who need kidneys with lives already being saved.
"Between last year and this year's trips we know of six people who have received kidneys because of the interviews, one child that received a liver donation," he said.
To learn more about Kidneys for Kids, visit: https://kfork.org
To learn more about donating a kidney to University of Michigan Hospital, call 1-800-333-9013.
To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit https://www.michigan.gov/sos/Resources/Initiatives/organ-donation