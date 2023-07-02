Bay City man arrested in Midland for domestic assault

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 33-year-old Bay City man was arrested by Midland Police for domestic assault early Saturday morning after the Midland SWAT team was called to the scene.
Midland Police responded to reports of domestic assault outside of a residence around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, both the suspect and victim ran into the residence and barricaded themselves inside.
Midland SWAT and other specialty units responded to the scene.
Law enforcement then breached a door and the suspect was taken into custody.
The victim was evaluated by MyMichigan Medical Center personnel at the scene and released.
The suspect was lodged at the Midland County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.