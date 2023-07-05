Bay City man helping others amid own adversity

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan native -- who faced the unimaginable at just 18 years old leaving him in a wheelchair.
ABC12 shares his remarkable story of triumph over adversity.
Thirty years ago, Brian Sheridan was preparing to walk on the football or basketball team at CMU, that's when the lifelong athlete faced the unthinkable--an accident that left him paralyzed. But that trajectory led him not only to the Olympics but to what he says most importantly - helping others through their own adversity.
"Everything just went numb, so I knew something was very wrong," Sheridan said
He was looking forward to becoming part of the football or basketball team at CMU when tragedy struck.
"I learned how to do a back handspring and I could do a back handspring, but I failed at one of them and landed on my head and ended up with a spinal cord injury," Sheridan said.
The injury left him with permanent paresis and forced to face a new, unexpected path.
"As tragic and catastrophic as my accident was, it did give me a fuel, it fueled a fire that continues to burn to this day," he said.
Sheridan thought his love of athletics would be done, but he was introduced to wheelchair rugby and hand cycling several years after his accident.
"And those two sports changed my life," Sheridan said.
And his athletic ability and strong mindset led him to the Paralympics where he was a member Team USA cycling from 2013 to 2016 and earned a bronze medal in the Brazil games.
"I think everything that's happened in my life has led me to the point I'm at right now which is a very successful point," Sheridan said.
Sheridan's now an occupational therapist, and his wife Ana is a physical therapist and Pilates instructor. They decided to open Club Pilates in Midland, not only to help people strengthen the body, but also the mind.
General Manager Erica Wright says Brian's journey has inspired her -- and could do the same for others.
"Really taking that first step. Walking in the door, signing up for class, giving us a call. Taking that hard step of walking in and we'll lead you through the rest of the way," she said.
As for Sheridan, he encourages others to continue on, no matter the challenge.
"And I often think of it as a bit of a superpower, because how you handle catastrophic events in your life can be used for the betterment of yourself or it can really tear you down," Sheridan said.
The Sheridans also look to open Pilates studios in Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Holland, as well as two in Florida.