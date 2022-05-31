Bay City non-profits eligible for up to $25,000 in pandemic relief funds

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half a million dollars is up for grabs for nonprofits in Bay City.
It's part of the city's use of federal funds aimed at helping organizations that took a hit during the pandemic.
“Our cost has went up like three times what we normally pay, so this program is really going to help us with that,” said Brian Krause, Executive Director of Bay County Habitat for Humanity.
Bay City first announced its 2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program on March 21, which authorizes $500,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used to help eligible nonprofits in the city.
Bay County Habitat for Humanity is just one of the nonprofits in Bay City applying for the relief funds.
“We are actually at a veteran's house right now. Mr. Mike had a stroke about a month ago and when he went in for the stroke, they found out he needed a triple bypass. And he spends a lot of time on his porch and his porch was caving in and falling in and stuff like that,” said Krause. “So we rebuilt it. We're putting a nice synthetic floor on there so he won't have to paint it, do anything to it. He will be able to just sit out here, enjoy himself and recover. “
Krause says the ARPA money would help Habitat for Humanity -- and other area nonprofits – tremendously, from paying utility bills to even stopping them from closing up for good.
“What this program will actually do for us nonprofits, a lot of us our light bills have went up, they've had to lay people off, all types of things to be able to survive. There's a lot of nonprofits in the country that have actually went under because they didn't have the money,” he said.
Krause says the funds would increase the number of families in the community they are able to assist by a third or more. Some of whom are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, and would otherwise be unable to pay for major home repairs.
“The community has come together. That's what I love about Bay County. Bay County is such a great, tight-knit community. All us nonprofits work together; all the community partners are great community partners,” he said.
For those who are interested in applying for the funds, they have until Friday to get signed up.
Grants are awarded from $5,000 to $25,000.
