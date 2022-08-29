Bay City parents concerned with school bus confusion, wait times

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -Just barely into the new school year, Bay City parents expressing frustration with the district's bus system.
Some kids returning home up to two hours late after school, others not even sure which bus is theirs.
A nationwide bus driver shortage continues to plague districts around the country. causing routes to be eliminated and longer travel times.
And we told you in May, the Bay City school board voted to keep their bus drivers after a month of debate on whether or not to privatize transportation.
We talked with Bay City parents about their concerns and they say they are frustrated; they say they are not being heard and they are not getting any answers. Some say they've taken off work just to make sure their kids have a ride.
Janessa Russell has two boys, a nine-year-old at Washington Elementary and an 11-year-old at Handy Middle School. And since last Tuesday, she says, the bus situation has been a mess.
“Wednesday and Thursday were the same only he wasn't two hours late, he was only just about an hour late,” Russell said.
She said she was nervous when her kids weren't home on time, especially since her oldest son is autistic.
“Just the thought of him being stranded in a random neighborhood, not knowing who to get a hold of or being scared and the fact that nobody could tell me if he was even still on the bus,” she said.
When she finally reached transportation, she says they weren't much help.
“They couldn't tell me where he was and almost seemed kind of bothered in a sense like,well I can't tell you where he's at the most I can do is have somebody call you back. And nobody ever called me,” she said.
One parent in a Bay County Concerns Facebook group shared her five-year-old wet his pants on the bus because he was not allowed off after driving around for two hours, while Bay City parent Nicholas Contreras tells ABC12 he changed his work schedule just to get his kids to school, saying the department is refusing to take calls from parents.
And other than an email and phone call to parents asking them to be patient, Russell said she's heard nothing.
“I'm constantly worried I'm going to lose my job for having to leave but then I also don't want the children to miss out on education,” Russell said.
The superintendent did tell us they typically do see delays during the first several days of the school year, especially because of new drivers figuring out routes and new kids figuring out buses -- leading to an enormous back up.
He said people need to be patient the first few weeks but in terms of staffing, he said they have enough bus drivers right now, but do have a need for additional drivers as currently one or two are out on medical leave so they are doubling up on routes and occasionally cancel a route.
He said he sees this being an issue off and on as they move throughout the year.