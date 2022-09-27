Bay City Police, Fire unions condemn actions of public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Reaction tonight on the Bay City Police and Fire unions condemning the actions of the city's public safety director.
It was more than a week ago when Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was seen on video confronting teenagers and apparently jabbing one with his flash light.
The Michigan State Police is conducting an investigation of the incident, but the unions appear to have reached their own conclusions about the confrontation.
The unions say they are embarrassed by Cecchini's actions. We've also learned there has been a no confidence vote on the public safety director as well, but one city commissioner believes this is all a rush to judgment.
The incident was captured on cell phone video and appears to show Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into the mid-section of a teenager on the night of September 17th.
Cecchini is on administrative leave as the Michigan State Police investigates the assault complaint made by the 18-year-old man.
Bay City Police and Fire unions are making their first statements on the incident, releasing a statement that in part says "Collectively, we condemn the recent actions of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini and we are embarrassed by the shadow it casts upon our organization. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is comprised of proud professional police officers and firefighters; we expect to be held to a higher standard."
ABC 12 News has also confirmed a no confidence vote has been taken by the police unions on Cecchini, but we do not know the final results.
"It is way too early to issue an opinion or to take a formal vote on anything having to do with the director of public safety," says Bay City Commission Vice President Kristen McDonald Rivet.
She says everyone should wait until the state police finishes its investigation before reaching a conclusion.
"It's an absolute rush to judgment. Basically the only thing people have at this stage are what has been spread through social media, which certainly is not the full story. The city has been really responsible, I think, in asking for an independent investigation and referring it outside of the walls of City Hall," she says.
The state police says it is still investigating and when its completed, it's report will be turned over to Bay County Prosecutor Nancy Borushko, who could send it to the Attorney General's office, which can send the case to another county prosecutor to review or make a charging decision on its own.
We did reach out to other city commissioners for comment.
8th Ward City Commissioner Ed Clements wrote in part, "The Bay City Police Officers, Command Officers, and Firefighters have my unconditional support. Bay City has a police and fire department with the most dedicated and caring professionals, that are irreplaceable community assets."
6th Ward City Commissioner Chris Girard says, "I acknowledge the vote of the police officers union and appreciate providing their feedback on the matter."
The three unions which put out the statement include the Bay City Police Officers Association of Michigan, the Bay City Command Officers Association of Michigan, and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 116.
The union statement went on to say, "The BCPOAM, BCCOAM, and IAFF116 urge authorities to resolve the matter swiftly and we expect Michael Cecchini to be held accountable for his conduct."