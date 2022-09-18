Bay City public safety director on administrative leave following citizen complaint

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT)- Bay City's Director of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following a citizen complaint.
In a press release, city officials announced the move, but did not name Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini directly or release details about the complaint.
"The City has received a citizen complaint concerning the Director of Public Safety. The City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. In addition, the City has placed the Director on administrative leave, per City policy, while the investigation is conducted and will be referring this matter for an independent review."
A video circulating on social media shows Cecchini getting into a confrontation with a teenager Saturday night after a group of teens were riding scooters in the downtown area. Cecchini can be heard telling one teen he was disturbing the peace and he was going to take him to jail.
ABC 12 reached out to the teens and verified the encounter.