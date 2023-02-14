Bay City redefines truck routes

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City commissioners recently approved an ordinance that better defines its semi-truck routes.
The goal is to make it easier for commercial truck drivers to take the right route and to help minimize road damage.
But the effort had some community members concerned.
Leaders tell ABC12, some roads simply cannot handle the wear and tear that semis can cause but they do want the public to know they did not create additional routes, they simply clarified routes that were already longstanding.
"People don't enjoy having trucks come down right in front of their houses, it does cause a lot more damage and obviously Bay City doesn't have the funds to replace and repair all of our roads," Bay City Engineering Manager Rachel Phillips said.
Bay City owns and maintains 166 miles of non-truck routes, 9 miles of major truck routes and 18 miles of minor truck routes.
"This ordinance was quite old. It was a little bit confusing. There were a few mistakes where a truck route would start and then there would be a gap in the middle," Phillips said.
Phillips said this redefine is important because not all roads can handle the weight of the semis that travel through the area. Likewise, City Commissioner Jesse Dockett said a math formula he found indicates a fully loaded 18-wheeler does 160,000 times the damage of the average car.
"We do build our truck routes to a higher standard. They're deeper they're built for trucks," Phillips said. "Michigan has double the weight limit of the states around us. It's not a state that you just drive through. It's a destination,"
But she said, there's no need for residents or business owners to worry about more trucks crossing their paths.
"I don't expect any change in truck traffic and operation and how they get places,"
Officials tell ABC12 MDOT also has 12 miles of truck routes within the city limits. A link to Bay City's engineering page can be found here: