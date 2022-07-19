Bay City’s municipally owned power system set to weather scorching temps

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As the heatwave hits here in mid-Michigan, leaders in Bay City are prepared for what's on the horizon. Bay City Electric Light and Power has measures in place to help ensure residents maintain their power amid 90-plus degree temps.
But they want people to know it is a group effort to keep everyone safe and comfortable.
“I just stopped here to get some ice today for the coolers and then I'll run it over to them. We'll work as long as we can but I'm afraid that someday this week we're just not going to be able to work in the afternoon,” said Joel Labrie, owner of Bay City Builders.
The team at Bay City Electric Light and Power fired up its back up grid system at its generating plant. This supplemental system runs on scorching days to help reduce the chance of a power outage and is the equivalent to a V-16 or V-18 engine and runs on both diesel and natural gas.
“Our staff is likely one of your viewers' neighbors. They live in our community. They are very quick to respond,” said Adam Webster, Director of Bay City Electric Light and Power.
The system is owned and regulated by the City of Bay City. And because it's a smaller system, it receives more cyclical maintenance.
“We are fed by Consumer Energy's 46-KV vault system, which is sub transmission. That rarely goes down. It does happen occasionally but it rarely goes down,” Webster said.
Though the system has a plethora of checks and balances, the team here wants residents to know that they can also play a part in keeping the power on, particularly during peak hours in extreme heat days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to alleviate stress on the grid.
“What they want do is to ensure is that the indoor temperature and the outdoor temperature is as close as possible. That's going to allow them to save energy and it's going to put less strain on the grid,” Webster said.
Experts also say you can also close windows and blinds, turn off non-essential lighting and use fans instead of air conditioning.
The department urges community members to be patient if ever an outage occurs, and to report it by calling 989-894-8350.