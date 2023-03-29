Bay City Schools, Police taking no chances with school threats

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days following the deadly Nashville school shooting, leaders right here in mid-Michigan are still responding to school threats.
As we reported, both last Friday and this past Monday, Bay City Central High School closed after two threats on handwritten notes taped to school doors.
One mentioned shooting up the school.
That teen suspect is now in juvenile custody.
School and safety officials say they are taking no chances with any threat -- and evert security measure is being taken.
"We are able to lock down any of our buildings with the press of a button," Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said, noting local law enforcement can also lockdown the buildings.
"The buildings have secure vestibules going in," he said.
Then, visitors get what's called a "raptor" check -- including checking IDs and backgrounds.
On top of security cameras and an additional police presence at Bay City Public Schools, they have this secure door system for every classroom.
"It's actually a device that makes it impossible for somebody to actually get in the classroom by going through the door," Bigelow said.
And his message to potential copycats?
"I've seen lots of these over the years - there has never been one where the person was not caught," he said.
Deputy Director of Public Safety Rod Schanck says the community's help is key.
"People are reporting it to law enforcement, to the school system," he said.
And no threat is too small.
"Every threat we get we look at very thoroughly as if it's a legitimate threat," Schanck said.
Officials say if you hear or see anything out of the ordinary, contact local law enforcement right away.