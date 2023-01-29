 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bay City Speedskating Association hosts athletes from across the country

  • 0

IT WAS ALL ABOUT ICE AND SPEED IN BAY CITY TODAY.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was all about ice and speed in Bay City...but not on the roadways, on the ice rink!

The Michigan Speedskating Association hosted its second annual Michigan State Meet Short Track where athletes of all ages from across the country participated. 

Organizers tell ABC12 the sport has lost popularity in the past 10 years, but they are hoping events like this will attract more skaters. 

Olympians Sheila Young and John Coyle came out of the speedskating program.

Michigan has four clubs across the state and organizers say newcomer are always welcome.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you