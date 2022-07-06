Bay City State Recreation Area getting overhaul with $1.5 Million in ARPA funds

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - State parks are getting an overhaul through the Building Michigan Together Plan -- the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan's history, and a large chunk is being put to use in Bay City.
Clean water using wetlands as a filter is just one of the projects under way here at the Bay City State Recreation Area with the $1.5 million given to them to expand their visitor center and also vastly expand different projects here for visitors and students alike to learn more about the Great Lakes Bay.
One million people have visited the Bay City State Park Visitor Center since it was last renovated over 20 years ago and over 20,000 kindergarten through twelfth grade students annually.
“Well, I really like the bunnies because one's so white that it looks like snow that's so fluffy,” said first time visitor Emerson Dill.
“I like seeing all the animals and that stuff,” said out of state visitor Rylie Storm.
By mid-next year, Emerson, Rylie and others will have much more to look forward to, including an expanded STEM lab with plenty of technology and hands-on activity.
The park is situated on the shores of Saginaw Bay and home to one of the largest remaining freshwater, coastal wetlands on the Great Lakes, the Tobico Marsh.
“We're also updating some of our exhibits. Originally, we did it back in 1996, did a renovation, did some displays. And it's about time, we're kind of catching up to the times of what we're doing now. What we're doing in the Saginaw Bay region and what's happening in the Tobico Marsh, which is a big story for our park,” said Bay City State Park Interpreter Jonathan Manning.
It's also an opportunity to engage visitors from out of state to learn about the Great Lakes region and its recreational and economic impact.
We're expanding out the exhibit hall to allow for groups to come through and interact with some of our programs. We have some different class models that we've designed to help those students not only engage in this sight but also back in their communities as well,” said Manning.
Leaders say renovations will also make the park more accessible to all visitors.
