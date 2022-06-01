Bay City summer events look to make economic impact on the city

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a packed schedule of events in Bay City this summer with big national acts coming to town to perform, taking the entertainment to a new level.
After area events had halted due to pandemic, this year Bay City is coming back with a bang.
It's great for community members and visitors from afar as well as the economic impact it will have on area business.
“The storefronts are just getting busier and busier. The streets are packed. Everybody is eating out,” said Jean Ann DeShano, Downtown Development Authority Board Chairman.
Bay City has long been a summer destination for people from across the state and beyond. But with COVID restrictions in 2020 -- those planning the events are thrilled that this year will be perhaps the biggest the city has seen yet.
“Pop Evil, Brett Young, Lonestar, Randy Houser, Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe, and then we've also got John Waite, Men at Work and Rick Springfield all coming to downtown Bay City performing on the stage right behind us,” said Michael Bacigalupo, Chief Operating Office of the Bay City State Theatre.
Just a few of the big-time acts that will be featured this summer at Wenonah Park, along with the big headliners at Vet's Park -- Brantley Gilbert and Papa Roach.
“It's going to bring economic development to the city at the restaurants, at the shops and all the different areas. Hotels are going to be full,” he said.
The positive trickledown effect is something leaders of the downtown development authority hope will encourage young people to set up roots here rather than moving away and even encourage those from other areas to consider not only visiting again, but maybe even making Bay City their home.
“It's a great place to raise a family, it's a great place to live at any age. it's an easy cost of living, there's a ton of things to do,” said Kellie Rupp, Downtown Bay City Events and Marketing Specialist.
In addition to concerts, the team has a full schedule of over 600 community events -- one almost every day -- for kids and adults alike. And many of which are free, making Bay City bustling with both people who live here and people who don't.
“The town is just full. And it's full of people I don't recognize. There used to be a time when you'd go out and you'd see someone you know at almost every place you went to and lately it's been you hear talks of people from out of town,” she said.
The big concert series kicks off on June 17 with the Bay City country music festival.
For more information on all of the happenings in Bay City this summer, you can visit DowntownBayCity.com.