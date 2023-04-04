Bay City's Feet on the Street back again this year

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&