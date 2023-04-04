Bay City's Feet on the Street back again this year

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's Feet on the Street is moving forward again this summer.
The social drinking district began as a necessity during the pandemic -- but has become a block-party tradition every year since.
The closures include Third Street from the alley east of Water Street to Saginaw Street, Center Avenue from Saginaw Street to Washington Avenue and Saginaw Street from Center Avenue to Fifth Street.
Leaders say the overwhelming response from both community members and business owners was to renew Feet on the Street again this year although they say there might be some changes to accommodate everybody.
"Residents of Bay City and the surrounding communities they really like feet on the street," City Commissioner Chris Girard said.
Owners of Ferne Boutique and MI Table, both downtown establishments, tell ABC12 they are thrilled to see the effort resuming this year and feel it can only help all area businesses with increased foot traffic.
"It's a multiplier, the more people that are here The Convention Visitors Bureau projects $110 per person gets spent when they come into town, so you bring in 1,000 people that's $110,000 and I'm sure there's thousands of people that come up specifically for Feet on the Street," Girard said.
However, co-owner of GT Homestead downtown says he has felt the impact in the other direction, with a slowdown in foot traffic during the day, which is when his store is open.
"Looking back at last year, there was definitely a decline in sales sometimes a little significant depending on the actual timeframe and a lot of it I do attribute to the fact that many of my visitors have said I'm not going to come as often, it's inconvenient for me," Rick Windt said.
Girard said leaders are working on some changes this year to drive even more visitors during the day to help all businesses to benefit.
"I think there will be some more coordinated efforts with the downtown management board and the DDA to really have a lot of activities going on all the time in those streets so when they're closed, we have things happening and not just see and empty street," Girard said.
Feet on the Street runs Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day weekend.
The mayor tells us the effort is approved for the next five years.