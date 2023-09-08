Bay City's historic Midland Street resurging

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's Midland Street Business District is experiencing a revival of sorts with investments in several vacant properties.
The old, decaying Arlington Hotel on Linn Street in Bay City's Midland Street Business District has a second chance at life after being vacant for years with a $1.5 million investment for phase one of renovations.
Bay City Economic Development Manager Sara Dimitroff tells ABC12 the first phase features an updated bar, new ventilation, a new entry door and more. The second and third floor will have ten to twelve rental units.
It joins other new investments aimed at helping the area thrive.
"We want to really try to bring back the west side to what we think it can be," President of Whaley Hospitality Group Garrett Whaley said.
The Stables and Lumber Baron's properties were bought by the owners of Saginaw County's longstanding Golden Glow Ballroom.
Whaley said The Stables -- which will keep its iconic name -- will be a bar and nightclub with a rooftop bar.
The front property, which housed Lumber Baron's, will be a brewery and brew pub and restaurant called W. H. Ales. There will also be banquet rooms upstairs for private events.
"We anticipate it's probably going to be 50-60 full time positions," Whaley said.
Kerice Basmadjian is co-owner of Midland Street Books and a Midland Street Management Board member. She was also recently named the general manager of the new site.
"It's going to be amazing, the energy of what it was plus more," she said.
The company also recently acquired the longstanding Village Inn in Linwood in Bay County and just held a soft grand reopening this week.
The new Stables looks to open in December.
W. H. Ales plans to open in the second quarter of 2024.
Whaley also told ABC12 they recently acquired the property adjacent to The Stables and Lumber Baron's building and said it's going to be an even bigger project.
Stay with ABC12 for future developments.