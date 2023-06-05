Bay City's Liberty Bridge to begin tolling on June 16

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tolling on the Liberty Bridge is set to begin on June 16th. The Bay City Bridge Partners made the announcement last week.
This comes after several delays to the start of tolling and as malfunctions and closures came about on the bridge just days ago.
Amid the setbacks, community members are divided in perspective on the upcoming tolling.
"My time's valuable - so if it's going to save me 10-15 minutes, I'm going over it," Bruce Falcon said.
Although Falcon lives in neighboring Hampton Township, he plans to bite the bullet and pay the $15 a month for unlimited bridge crossing as a non-resident, which he says is worth it.
"I'm going to get the BC Pass. I'm like everyone else. I'm not a big fan of the bridges, of the tolls, but as opposed to the alternative, we need to do this," he said.
That alternative -- a bridge that outlived its lifespan before Bay City Bridge Partners, which is a private company, was tasked with its rehab.
But for those with households with multiple vehicles, the tolling rates are separate for each one.
"I have two vehicles, so I'll probably pay unlimited on the one and then if I use the other, the two dollars on the pass," Falson said.
Of the four bridges in Bay City that take you across the Saginaw River, the Liberty will be the only toll bridge, for now.
Meanwhile, Maureen and Jim Schaub who live in neighboring Essexville say they will not be traveling over any bridges that are tolled in the city.
"Our family plans to avoid the toll bridges unless absolutely necessary," they said.
