Bay City's Liberty Bridge tolling begins soon, amid credit card confusion

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tolling is starting this Friday on Bay City's Liberty Bridge amid ongoing concern from residents about being asked to add a debit or credit card to their account by the Bay City Bridge Partners and recent social media posts of scammers trying to cash in on the confusion.
One city official says lack of communication could be the reason for frustration.
"This $25 is a little bit of a surprise to us and a little bit of a disappointment to be honest with you," Bay City Commissioner Chris Girard said.
Girard tells us the communication from the group tasked to rehab the Liberty Bridge with private financing has been lacking amid a recent request that both residents and nonresidents add a credit or debit card to their account, along with a recommended "preloading" of $25.
"I don't know a lot because unfortunately Bay City Bridge Partners does not communicate with the city too much these days," he said.
Though tolling is free for Bay City residents for the next five years, Bay City Bridge Partners recommends everyone preload the $25 in the event they ever pull a trailer, camper or boat over the bridge or travel on other tollways - to ensure the lowest rate.
If a resident doesn't anticipate doing either, they can add a payment source but not preload the account.
"We do have a lot of citizens and residents that may not have debit/credit card information or checking account information," Girard said.
Bay City Bridge Partners tells us non-residents are being asked to add a payment source to their account and that they are required to preload $25 because in the coming weeks they'll need to specify whether they want to be charged $2 per crossing or $15 a month for unlimited crossings.
When asked what a resident would do if they do not have a credit or debit card to put on file, they said they should call the toll-free customer service number or come into the service center to discuss.
One resident says she will not be getting her transponder despite it being free.
"There's construction, they're open, they're closed. They're stuck open, they're stuck closed, and it just seems like there's a lot of hassle involved with transporting from one side to the other," Bay City resident Melissa Freeman said.
Bay City Bridge Partners tell us the scam making its way through social media is from a "Bay City Michigan Ultimate Yard Sale Site" account, offering lifetime transponder enrollment for $74.99.
They say the BC-Pass transponder is only available through Bay City Bridge Partners.
For more information on tolling rates, visit this link: https://baycitybridgepartners.com/tolling/