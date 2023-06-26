Bay City's Wenonah Park getting $900k in funding for upgrades

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $1 million in improvements is on its way to Bay City's Wenonah Park thanks to a big state grant.
The funds will enhance one of Bay City's busiest parks and draw in even more people and money.
We're told it's been years since a project of this magnitude has happened.
It's not only going to position Wenonah Park and Bay City in general as more of a destination for community members and out of towners, but also to make the park safer.
"New lighting projects, a new irrigation system, and we're going to upgrade the park and make it safer and a lot more green," COO of the State Theatre Michael Bacigalupo said.
Wenonah Park is expected to draw in 200,000 people this summer alone -- and upgrades to these lights that have been around since the 70s will be replaced with brighter and more efficient LED Arlington lights...and residents say it's helping to make a good thing even better.
"It's great you can come down take a walk listen to some music see some friends, enjoy all the shops and the boutiques so it's great for Bay City," Annie Eckenrod said.
The money is coming from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Revitalization and Placemaking or RAP program and will also provide for a new irrigation system, additional sound and lights to the Friendship Shell stage and new icicle lights that will hang from trees.
"You're going to see some really cool lights that's going to help with visibility here in the park. It's also going to allow for people to recreate in the park," President and CEO of Bay Future, Inc. Trevor Keyes said.
The park draws in national musical acts and other activities and leaders say it's a win-win for all -- especially the significant economic impact the summer events have on the area.
"About $22 million, so it's a big number and since June since we've started, we're almost one month in and we've probably gotten about 30,00 people here so far," Bacigalupo said.
"I would encourage everybody in Bay County to come out on Wednesdays and see the free shows," Bay City resident Wade Eckenrod said.
The application process is open for the Rap 2.0 funding and closes on June 30.
To learn more about Wenonah Park, visit this link: https://statetheatrebaycity.com/Events/venue/9