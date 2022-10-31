Bay County Animal Services millage would provide much needed space

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County voters will soon decide whether to fund a $6 million project for its Animal Services and Adoption Center.
It's facing overcrowding and some animals having lived their whole lives in the shelter -- just waiting to be adopted.
The rescue service says the proposed millage is needed now more than ever.
If passed, that millage would provide much needed renovations to the building which is currently at capacity with both cats and dogs. The rescue is seeing an influx of animals being turned in post-pandemic and as people struggle with inflation.
"Dog food, I just went and bought a bag of dog food because we have a couple that have allergies here and it went up $20. It was $85 dollars for just some salmon and rice dog food," Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center Interim Manager Olivia Shields said.
"When a dog comes in, or a cat, they're so stressed. They're used to being in a home, sleeping on a bed, having people that they know around them--and they're put in a cage," Bay City resident and volunteer Katie Hodge said.
The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center building is the old mosquito control space and was never meant to house animals. Funds would provide additional space for 36 more kennels and 26 more cat kennels, a new HVAC system and more staffing.
"I have four cats at home. If anything happens to me, I have to know where those cats are going to be placed. I cannot bring my cats to the shelter. And have them sit here," Hodge said.
Today's economic struggles, though, are often the reason.
"Since Covid-19 and the economy and inflation taking hit on a lot of family budgets-our shelter has been inundated with cats and dogs," Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.
The shelter is housing more animals than ever with a lengthy wait list for both dogs and cats. And leaders say the millage would be minimal to homeowners.
"Three or four dollars a month on a typical $100,000 home. It would make a real difference in terms of bringing Bay County truly into the future in terms of the way we treat our animals," Barcia said.
Like humans, animals feel the stress of living conditions.
"Mentally and physically a shelter environment can affect and animal, especially an animal coming in off the street. This is loud, it's intimidating and then to be put in a cage," Shields said.
The millage proposal of point-seven mill -- or 70 cents per $1,000 of taxable value -- would be for a period of six years from 2022 through 2027.