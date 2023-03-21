Bay County Commissioners vote to close community pool

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News has learned the Bay County Board of Commissioners decided to close down a long-used community pool.
The 50-year-old community pool was in need of millions of dollars of structural and mechanical repairs.
We spoke with community members who believe closing the pool will hurt the Bay City area.
Some city commissioners even showed support of keeping the pool open.
But those who support closing the pool say they haven't come to the that recommendation lightly and leaders voted back in 2009 to keep the pool open as long as they possibly could.
"We're far too close to safety issues for comfort. And you're coupling all those safety issues with the fact that this asset is only able to use eight to nine weeks a year because it's an outdoor pool in Michigan and there's staffing concerns and there's really low usage," Cristen Gignac, Bay County Recreation and Facilities Director said.
"Over 40 years I've been involved either swimming at the community center or coaching at the community center," Mike Darbee, Bay Aquatics and SVSU Assistant Swim Coach said.
The local club team has members from across the region and beyond swim at the community center pool.
"Everyone comes together as one and it means a lot," Darbee said.
Officials say the pool is in need of major repairs costing up to two million dollars.
The other option is a complete replacement that would cost three times as much.
Darbee hopes the commission will consider other options, such as a possible millage or grants, before making a lasting decision that would impact so many in the community.
"I'm a realist. The pool is old, the pipes are rusty but if we just slow down a little bit, take a breath, table this closure and if all the people in the community can come together and brainstorm and see what we can do.