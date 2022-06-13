Bay County Community Center Pool Closed to the Public Due to Lack of Lifeguards

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Employee shortages are common right now, with many industries struggling to find workers.
Now, a shortage of lifeguards across the nation is putting a damper on the opening of many public pools. This trend is playing out in Mid-Michigan at the Bay County Community Center.
As temperatures heat up, many people were looking forward to hitting the community pool. But as the national lifeguard shortage hits close to home, Bay City leaders decided to close the community pool due to that lifeguard shortage.
“I'm shocked. Brings back a lot of memories, I've been personally associated with this pool for probably about 45 years,” said Mike Darbee, Assistant Swim Coach at SVSU and Bay City Aquatics Swim Team.
As of now, the pool here is expected to be closed to the public all summer.
“Unless we have an influx of lifeguards apply, we really won't be able to open safely,” said Cristen Gignac, Director of Recreation and Facilities for Bay County.
Year after year, the community center has had increasing difficulty in hiring enough certified lifeguards, and barely reached the staff hiring requirement last year.
This year? Not so.
The pool must have 12 certified lifeguards including two pool supervisors to operate.
“This pool is 444,000 gallons of water and in order to operate the pool to the public we need to be able to provide a safe environment,” said Gignac.
According to the American Lifeguard Association, the shortage is affecting a third of public pools in the U.S., forcing some to reduce operating hours or completely close.
But why the shortage?
The pandemic has taken a toll on the amount of lifeguards, meaning two years of little training and certifications that are expired.
“Also with an outdoor public pool, the job opportunity is short. Like our kids that come in to lifeguard at the Bay County Community Center pool work about eight to nine weeks a year,” said Gignac.
The pool will remain open for use by teams that don't require lifeguards by contract.
“It's a little heartbreaking knowing that the pool won't be open, not just for our swim team but also for our community,” said Darbee.
Younger 'would-be' lifeguards also typically face a fee to get certified, sometimes from $200 to $300.
The American Lifeguard Association says the lifeguard shortage could extend into next year.