Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds porch for Desert Storm veteran

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Habitat for Humanity branches across the U-S dedicate their builds on 9/11 to the men and women who've served our country, including in Mid-Michigan.
"I just appreciate it so much. It's hard to put into words," said Glenn Foust of Bay City.
He served as a medic in Operation Desert Storm and said he's needed help for years.
His porch was decaying and his backyard was overgrown, but his health kept him from taking care of it.
That's why he's so thankful to the volunteers who showed up to help with Habitat for Humanity's rebuild.
Executive Director Brian Krause told ABC12 his organization makes it a point to help veterans on Patriot Day.
"On September 11, people came through with hate and killed a lot of Americans in New York. And today, we're all coming together with love instead of hate," Krause explained.
Volunteers included other veterans, active service members, and even students from the State Street Academy.
One of the volunteers was Michael Fitch, who told ABC12 he's a member of the Air National Guard.
For him, the porch was a very personal project.
"The A-10, the platform that I work on, did a lot of good work in Desert Storm and helped save some lives. I know that medic helped save some lives, as well. So, um, for me it's just about giving back," Fitch explained.
To top it all off, the team helped Foust retire and replace his old flag.
"It'll be nice to see old glory up there. Flying in the condition she should be flying," Foust said with a smile.
Krause called the project the unofficial start of their neighborhood beautification project...
which will help repair homes on six neighboring streets in the Birney Park neighborhood in October.