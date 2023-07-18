Bay County jail officer arrested for unlawful entry, but homeowner may not press charges

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is arrested for going into the wrong house and falling asleep.
The man happens to be a veteran of a mid-Michigan sheriff's department.
This strange incident happened Friday night in Arenac County.
A house sitter thought he was alone in the home, but suddenly realized someone else was in the house.
Police were called and the man was eventually arrested.
The man is a corrections officer sergeant with the Bay County Sheriff's Department.
He's worked there for more than two decades. The homeowner originally wanted to pursue a criminal charge in this case, but now after learning more about what happened, he's willing to forgive, on one condition.
"At first, we are like who is this guy," says Jimmy Duncan.
It's around nine o'clock on Friday night when a man walks into a home on Beaver Street in Standish.
Duncan owns the house, but he was camping with family.
He got a phone call from a teenager who was housesitting, wondering if they came home because he heard a noise upstairs.
"We are camping, it's not us, we thought we were just joking around, so then he noticed hamburger, Burger King all over the floor," says Duncan.
The house sitter realized someone else was in the home. 9-1-1 was called.
"He is in the basement with the door locked, he can see the subject upstairs sleeping in the chair," a dispatcher can be heard saying in audio obtained through Broadcastify.
Arenac County Sheriff's deputies got their fast, since the department is walking distance from the home.
The house was surrounded. Ring camera video shows the man who was housesitting eventually ran out of the home with a hammer in his hand to protect himself, and sheriff's deputies briefly detained him.
Eventually, deputies went inside and found the man sleeping in a chair.
Investigators believe he had been drinking.
The man is a corrections officer with the Bay County Sheriff's office and we are not identifying him since he hasn't been arraigned but he was arrested on an unlawful entry charge.
Duncan at first wanted to press charges.
"I have talked to people around the community, and I heard how he does good stuff for the community, if he gets help for the problem he has, I will drop the charges," says Duncan.
We've learned the 48-year-old man may have lived at the home at one time.
Jimmy Duncan and his family have owned the house for eight years.
"From what I heard, he is a good guy, he just made a mistake and decided he wanted to sleep at my house," says Duncan.
The man is scheduled to be arraigned on an unlawful entry misdemeanor charge Tuesday.
Duane Hadley is his attorney and did not want to comment on the case at this time.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham wants to review reports on the incident before deciding if the corrections officer will face any disciplinary action.