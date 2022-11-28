Bay County prepares for President Biden's visit to SK Siltron

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - President Biden is visiting mid-Michigan tomorrow.
The President is coming to Bay County to talk about the progress the country has made in addressing a semiconductor chip shortage.
He is stopping by the state's newest semiconductor manufacturing facility.
President Biden will be coming to SK Siltron in Monitor Township just outside of Bay City. And the township supervisor hopes the President's visit will bring other companies to the region.
"It is a big deal," says Monitor Township Supervisor Terry Spencer.
President Biden is expected to arrive at SK Siltron Tuesday afternoon, where he will tout the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package aimed at boosting semiconductor production in the U.S.
Spencer, a Republican, welcomes the visit.
"Yes, I am a Republican, I'm a veteran, but most importantly, I am an American, and you know we need to work together, it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you are on, especially when you talk about large investments that come into your community like this," says Spencer.
SK Siltron is a South Korean company which produces semiconductor wafers for use in microchips and components and has the potential to help reduce supply-chain constraints that have plagued automakers in the wake of the pandemic.
"There are about five of these semiconductors, doing silicon wafers here in the United States, we need to start doing all that stuff here," Spender says.
SK Siltron is located in the Valley Center Technology Park and Spencer says the company has brought 150 good-paying jobs to the area.
He plans on asking the county to expand the township's Downtown Development Authority.
"We are asking the county to extend it by ten years, to incorporate almost two hundred more acres into that area, to bring more investments like SK Siltron into our community," says Spencer.
Spencer is also hoping the President's visit will bring in more companies to the park.
"Getting that spotlight on Monitor Township, that's what we want, we want businesses out in the world to see," he says.
The President was planning a visit to Hemlock Semiconductor in August to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, but a positive covid test kept him in Washington.
He did appear at that August event virtually.