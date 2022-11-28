 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Bay County prepares for President Biden's visit to SK Siltron

  • Updated
  • 0

The President is expected to tout the progress the country has made in addressing a semiconductor chip shortage

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - President Biden is visiting mid-Michigan tomorrow.

The President is coming to Bay County to talk about the progress the country has made in addressing a semiconductor chip shortage.

He is stopping by the state's newest semiconductor manufacturing facility.

President Biden will be coming to SK Siltron in Monitor Township just outside of Bay City. And the township supervisor hopes the President's visit will bring other companies to the region.

"It is a big deal," says Monitor Township Supervisor Terry Spencer.

President Biden is expected to arrive at SK Siltron Tuesday afternoon, where he will tout the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package aimed at boosting semiconductor production in the U.S.

Spencer, a Republican, welcomes the visit.

"Yes, I am a Republican, I'm a veteran, but most importantly, I am an American, and you know we need to work together, it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you are on, especially when you talk about large investments that come into your community like this," says Spencer.

SK Siltron is a South Korean company which produces semiconductor wafers for use in microchips and components and has the potential to help reduce supply-chain constraints that have plagued automakers in the wake of the pandemic.

"There are about five of these semiconductors, doing silicon wafers here in the United States, we need to start doing all that stuff here," Spender says.

SK Siltron is located in the Valley Center Technology Park and Spencer says the company has brought 150 good-paying jobs to the area.

He plans on asking the county to expand the township's Downtown Development Authority.

"We are asking the county to extend it by ten years, to incorporate almost two hundred more acres into that area, to bring more investments like SK Siltron into our community," says Spencer.

Spencer is also hoping the President's visit will bring in more companies to the park.

"Getting that spotlight on Monitor Township, that's what we want, we want businesses out in the world to see," he says.

The President was planning a visit to Hemlock Semiconductor in August to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, but a positive covid test kept him in Washington.

He did appear at that August event virtually.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you