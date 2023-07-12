Bay County probe into Auburn land deal ending, chamber of commerce bank account frozen

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - A 911 emergency call was one of the first signs that there was in trouble in Auburn and that there would be no Cornfest.
New details in the ongoing saga in the Bay County community, where Cornfest was supposed to take place this past weekend, but it was cancelled.
For the first time, we are hearing a 9-1-1 call made shortly after an Auburn Chamber of Commerce meeting and later that same day, a disputed transfer occurred of the property where the Cornfest takes place.
We've learned the investigation into that property transfer is now at the prosecutor's office for review, and we've also learned, there is now a frozen bank account in this controversy.
"Bay County 911 where is your emergency," a dispatcher could be heard saying.
"Yes the emergency is in Auburn we have a meeting where people are unruly," an Auburn Chamber of Commerce member replied.
That meeting was an Auburn Chamber of Commerce that was taking place at on the morning of June 5th.
"We are afraid there is going to be more than just words," the chamber member told the dispatcher.
The chamber member described two factions within the chamber are at odds.
"There are about twenty that are in contention with the other ten," she said.
"Shortly two deputies did show up on site," says Auburn Mayor Lee Kilbourn.
There were no arrests, but sometime after that meeting, Kilbourn says the newer members of the chamber continued their own meeting.
"They voted their own chamber officers in place and in a sense, formed their own version of the Auburn chamber," he says.
Later that day, a property deed was presented by the so-called new chamber to the Register of Deeds in Bay County.
"Transferred the fifty percent ownership they had to the Auburn Jaycees for a dollar," Kilbourn says of the property where the Cornfest takes place.
That property transfer, along with other permit issues, effectively killed the Cornfest for 2023.
The Bay County Sheriff's Department has wrapped up their investigation in the disputed property transfer and it's at the prosecutor's office for review.
Kilbourn says the new chamber members also tried to go to United Financial Credit Union to claim they now have access to the chamber's account, but the credit union said no.
"They said we are going to freeze the account until we get a court order telling us who is the proper owner," Kilbourn says.
So the Chamber of Commerce in Auburn can't use their money at this time.
Getting back to that new property deed that remains in question, the man who signed it is Ryan Rousseau.
We messaged him today and he says he respectfully declines to comment at this time.