Bay County residents struggling to make payments could see some financial relief thanks to ARPA funds

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County residents who are struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19 hardships could soon see some financial relief.
The Bay County Board of Commissioners said that they set aside $1,000,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help Bay County residents who may be dealing with missed payments.
This includes delinquent property taxes, delinquent mortgage payments, delinquent rent payments, and delinquent utility payments.
The hope for this program is to complete payments on behalf of struggling residents and allow people to stay in their homes.
Officials said that the one-time grant of up to $3,000 per household and funds are available on a first come, first completed application basis.
In order to apply, county officials said that all applicants must have a COVID-19 hardship since March 3, 2021.
“Bay County’s Household Assistance Program is designed to help residents who have been impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.
The income thresholds for the program are:
- Family size of 1 $38,640
- Family size of 2 $52,260
- Family size of 3 $65,880
- Family size of 4 $79,500
- Family size of 5 $93,120
- Family size of 6 $106,740
- Family size of 7 $120,360
- Family size of 8 $133,980
All applicants must live inside the limits of Bay County, but outside the city limits of Bay City.
Residents can apply for the program HERE