Bay County Sheriff Department goatees support Santa House

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - You've probably heard of "no shave November." One local sheriff's department just put a Christmas spin on it.
The Bay County Sheriff is letting his staff grow goatees in support of the Santa House in Bay City
And we learned, the spirit of the season comes right from one of the department's own.
Goatees for a good cause you might say...and one very special Santa reminds everybody that all you need to do is believe in the magic of Christmas.
"Fifty-five years. I started when I was 16 years old. I rented a costume for family events," Corporal Terry Doyle said.
Doyle has pulled double duty as Santa for decades since his official training at the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa School. And his outfit has come a long way from that red rental as a teen -- today, with a beard made of yak hair and a suit trimmed with rabbit fur.
"Each child is so special at Christmas time. And if I can give that child hope, excitement, anything that brightens their day or time, that makes me feel wonderful," Doyle said.
This year, though, the whole department has gotten into the Christmas spirit.
"A lot of the deputies are veterans who have either been in the military since they were young and now police officers where they haven't been able to have facial hair," Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
Participants donated $20 to the nonprofit to grow a neatly shaven goatee.
"It actually feels pretty good. It was nice to see that back again and even the wife was a little happy, she hasn't seen that side in a long time," Deputy Trevor Pichiotino said.
Others -- they did it solely for the cause.
"It's good for the kids and families that need help," Deputy Josh Rytlewski said, noting that he plans on shaving it off January 1.
But at the end of the day, it all comes down to this:
"The magic of Christmas is there. You just have to believe," Doyle said.
To learn more about the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House, visit https://baycitysantahouse.com